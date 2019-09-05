Heeeeeeeee, HAW!

Yoo-HOOOO!

Football season is in full swing, the weather is nice and cool and as I write this it’s time for some Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears football Thursday night.

My goodness, I can hardly wait to see Aaron Rodgers surprisingly tear up the overrated Bears.

But as a loyal pessimist and homer realist, I know the Bears have way too good of a defense for Green Bay, so I’m assuming Chicago will win.

This way, when I’m watching the game, everything the Packers do well will make me that much happier, because I won’t expect much.

I mean, come on, Green Bay has missed the playoffs two straight seasons, the head coach is already beefing with the quarterback and there is really only one sure thing – Davante Adams – on that offense.

And the defense?

It’s a work in progress, but defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has to like his free agent pickups, especially rushing specialist Za’Darius Smith, who really seems like a complete and utter beast.

Maybe the Packers can steal a victory at Soldier Field.

I’d like to believe that baaaaad man, Aaron Rodgers, is sick and tired of people blaming him for last year’s failures, and he’s eager to prove to new head coach Matt LaFleur he is still the man, still the best and most talented signal-caller in the NFL.

The Wisconsin Badgers are the same old story.

Mediocre QB, great defense and Heisman-worthy running back in Jonathan Taylor.

The Badgers have every opportunity to get to the College Football Championship, or the Final Four, but it will take stellar quarterback play, something that usually doesn’t happen in Madison.

I’m holding out hope that freshman phenom Graham Mertz gets a shot and is as good as the hype he’s receiving.

Why can’t the Badgers have a great QB, along with a great running game?

It happened in 2011 with Russell Wilson, and it can happen again.

Now, for the main course – high school football.

The Southern Lakes Conference has been impressive in nonconference play, as Burlington, Wilmot, Lake Geneva Badger and Waterford are 2-0.

The Wolverines knocked off a strong program, Kenosha Bradford, with a smashmouth shutout, and a week later Waterford silenced area power Oak Creek in blowout fashion.

Dalton Damon has been phenomenal at quarterback for the Demons, the Badgers are back to their old tricks of running and defense, and Wilmot keeps winning, too.

It’s going to be a blockbuster weekend of rivalries revisited, so here’s your guide to the biggest games.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week: 10-2

Season: 10-2

Friday

Lake Geneva Badger (2-0) at Wilmot (2-0), 7 p.m.

Two teams that run the option and mostly keep the ball on the ground clash in Wilmot, one of the season’s biggest games in the first week of conference play.

A dominant running attack from the Badgers and stingy defense led to blowout victories over Greendale and Kenosha Bradford, while Wilmot has won with defense against two lesser opponents.

I think Badger is officially back after a down 2018.

Expect a close game, but Lake Geneva should pull this out by the hair of its chinny, chin, chin.

PREDICTION: Lake Geneva Badger 31, Wilmot 28

Thursday

Catholic Central (1-1) at Racine St. Cat’s (2-0), Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Brandon Pum is showing his basketball skills can translate onto the football field, as the quarterback went off in a big home victory last week.

Also, Reid Muellenbach and David Doerflinger are showing their big-play abilities.

However, St. Cat’s won state last year and is too good.

Metro Classic play starts on a sour note for the mighty Toppers.

PREDICTION: St. Cat’s 40, Catholic Central 26

Friday

Waterford (2-0) at Union Grove (1-1), 7 p.m.

I’m always wondering when the Broncos will shock the world and upset their rivals, but it just never seems to happen.

Craig McClelland’s bunch is much improved after the school received a brand, spanking new weight room and Cody Clapper, a former Bronco athlete, as a specialized strength and conditioning coach.

But Waterford’s defense is as good as it has ever been, and Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller may be the best running back duo in the state.

Better luck next year, Grove.

PREDICTION: Waterford 42, Union Grove 24

Westosha Central (0-2) at Burlington (2-0), 7 p.m.

The Falcons are averaging less than a touchdown per game.

Conversely, the Demons are scoring at record levels, with 42 points in Week 1 and 41 in Week 2.

It’s downright rude to say this could get ugly.

Both teams will give it their all, and Central is sure to improve as the season goes along.

But come on, man. Just come on.

Not the Falcons’ week.

Burlington senior quarterback Dalton Damon, who ran for 210 yards and passed for 130 last week, may have what it takes to lead the Demons to a conference crown.

You heard it here first.

PREDICTION: Burlington 55, Westosha Central 21

Other area predictions:

Elkhorn 34, Delavan-Darien 27

East Troy 64, Big Foot 59

Catholic Memorial 19, Mukwonago 17

Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 29

Whitewater 14, Clinton 10

For full reports on the local high school football teams, see this week’s editions of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post and Westine Report.