Attorney says allegations are based on circumstantial evidence

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Town of Burlington Supervisor Tyson Fettes, indicted by an Illinois grand jury on additional charges last week, pleaded not guilty to original allegations he solicited prostitutes during his Aug. 29 initial appearance in Winnebago, Illinois, County Circuit Court.

Fettes’ attorney Elder Granger II said on Wednesday he believes the charges are the result of circumstantial evidence.

“The charges are based on vehicles that were parked near the establishments,” Granger said.

Fettes, according to the Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office, allegedly engaged in sex acts with prostitutes at Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie, 77 Seventh St., Rockford, Illinois.

He said last week he planned to fight the charges and asked the public to withhold judgment, pending the case’s outcome.

Fettes, 33, has been free on cash bond since Aug. 21 and is scheduled to appear at a status hearing Oct. 1.

Indictments handed down

On Aug. 28 a Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted Fettes on four counts of patronizing a prostitute, a Class 4 felony, and two Class A misdemeanor charges of solicitation of sexual act.

The bill of indictments, which involved two different prostitutes, allege Fettes “knowingly” entered a place of prostitution with the intent to engage in a sex act, which the indictment contends he did, and “offered money” in exchange for their services between Dec. 1, 2018, and May 23 of this year.

Fettes was initially charged with two counts of patronizing a prostitute, which did not include entry in either establishment, and two Class A misdemeanors sometime between March 9 and 23.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has not responded to requests for clarification related to the indictments. This newspaper has filed an official request for an interview.

To read the entire story see the Sept. 5 edition on the Burlington Standard Press.