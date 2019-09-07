District holds open house for successor

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since Peter Smet retired as superintendent of the Burlington Area School District, the former leader has remained busy within the community, which recognized him for his years of service at an Aug. 29 open house in the Burlington High School library.

The open house, which was also a meet-and-greet event for his successor, Stephen Plank, allowed public officials, the community and staff to congratulate Smet for his 31 total years at BASD.

The congratulations included recognition from House Speaker Robin Vos, who delivered Smet a commendation on behalf of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as well as remarks from Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

Smet, who served as superintendent from 2012 until July 1, said the recognition carried a special meaning and felt honored.

“It was very meaningful and very nice,” Smet said, adding he appreciated seeing current and former Board of Education members in attendance on Aug. 29.

Plank, meanwhile, credited Smet for offering him continuous support through the transition process and believed it was imperative to publicly recognize his predecessor for his dedication to BASD.

“For me, part of tonight, was being able to thank Peter for his years of service,” said Plank. “It was an amazing transition that he afforded me. This was the first public opportunity that I have had to be able to thank Peter.”

