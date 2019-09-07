Waterford duo leads girls to Invite win, boys take 3rd

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Kelsey Radobicky and Jayda Obluck took the top two spots to lead the Waterford Union High School girls cross country team to a first place finish in the Aug. 30 Racine County Cross Country Invitational.

Waterford, which hosted the meet, had its boys team take third behind a 12th place from Ryan Kim.

The Racine County Invite is split into four races. Boys and girls race in a freshmen and sophomore and a junior and senior race. The races are 4,000 meters in length instead of the typical 5,000 meters.

Radobicky, meanwhile, won the girls junior/senior race with a time of 15:17 minutes to break an invitational record.

“She’s in tremendous shape and she’s determined to make this season her best so far,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “Jayda also ran a fantastic race and will continue to prove she is one of the best in the area as the season progresses. I can always trust that those two will consistently run solid races.”

Obluck finished second in 16:02 in the junior/senior race.

Schreiber praised the Waterford newcomers who ran well in the freshman/sophomore race.

Lucy Younk finished fifth in 17:30 and Kyra Schuerman finished sixth (17:31). Mikayla Datka came in seventh (17:39) to round-out the Wolverines’ scoring runners.

“These girls will only continue to get stronger as the season unfolds,” Schreiber said. “They ran a poised race on Friday.”

The top five runners in a high school cross country meet count to the team score.

Kim finished in 14:47 to pace the Wolverines’ boys team.

“He’s worked hard over the past three years to earn that success,” Schreiber said. “Although we were a bit thin with injury, we had some great performances from our underclassmen. We’ve got a dedicated group of sophomores and juniors that are hungry to improve.”

Connor Warnke finished 13th (14:54) and Sam Zuelke came in 18th (15:24). Logan Muffick finished 22nd (15:35) and Patrick Baller came in at 15:49, good for 25th place among the Wolverines’ scoring runners.

Union Grove’s Kevin Hall won the boys junior/senior race (13:10) and Nolan Boerner from The Prairie School in Wind Point won the boys freshmen/sophomore race (14:57).

Audrey Amaya from Racine Case won the girls freshmen/sophomore race (16:35).

Union Grove won the boys team title.

Both teams will next compete in Saturday’s Rebel Invite consisting of 26 teams spanning two states held at University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Following the Rebel Invite, the teams will head to Lutherdale Camp in Elkhorn, where they will compete in the conference relays.

Racine County Cross Country Invite

Girls Team Scores: 1. Waterford 1:24:00.91, 2. Case 1:25:24.63, 3. Union Grove 1:26:03.19, 4. Catholic Central 1:31:21.54, 5. Horlick 1:32:07.54, 6. Burlington 1:38:34.29, 7. Prairie School 2:05:18.27.

Waterford: 1. Kelsey Radobicky 15:17.41, 2. Jayda Obluck 16:02.27, 3. Lucy Younk 17:30.66, 4. Kyra Schuerman 17:31.25, 5. Mikayla Datka 17:39.31.

Boys Team Scores: 1. Union Grove 1:09:52.73, 2. Burlington 1:15:32.28, 3. Waterford 1:16:31.26, 4. Prairie School 1:16:37.88, 5. Racine Case 1:16:52.05, 6. Racine Park 1:19:43.47, 7. Catholic Central 1:22:26.11, 8. Racine Horlick 1:22:50.1, 9. St. Catherine’s 1:33:58.76.

Waterford: 1. Ryan Kirn 14:47.57, 2. Connor Warnke 14:54.82, 3. Sam Zuelke 15:24.63, 4. Logan Muffick 15:35.08, 5. Patrick Baller 15:49.15.