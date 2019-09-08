Junior Schoenfeld captures two conference medals

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School girls golf team opened its Southern Lakes Conference dual meet schedule with back-to-back wins.

The Wolverines, who opened with a 207-232 Aug. 27 victory over host Burlington at Brown’s Lake Golf Course, followed up two days later by defeating Wilmot 203-252 at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Junior Sophia Schoenfeld, who finished among the top 10 at the Aug. 22 Taylor Clark Invitational at Brighton Dale Links, continued her leading ways against both Wilmot and Burlington.

In the Aug. 29 meet with Wilmot, Schoenfeld carded a 44, winning individual medalist honors on the par 35 front nine.

Jayde Pollnow shot a 51 and Rachel Vant finished at 53. Abby Stultz carded a 53 and Hailey Tryon posted a 59.

Emma Schlagenhaft led Wilmot with a 55.

Against Burlington, Schoenfeld led all golfers by scoring a 46 on the par 35 front course to win her first individual medal.

Stultz finished at 51. Pollnow and Vant each carded 55s. Morgan Moiercke finished at 60.

Saige Heelein led the Demons with a 47.

“Overall, we played good enough to win, but we have a lot of room for improvement,” Wolverines coach Robb Shales said. “Many of our players struggle – specifically, on the greens – so we are hoping to get that fixed and see scores drop quickly.”

Waterford played Wednesday in a SLC dual meet against Westosha Central at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville and played a SLC dual meet Thursday at home against Elkhorn.

The Wolverines will compete Monday in the Racine County Invitational at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine.

Aug. 30

Waterford 203, Wilmot 252

Twin Lakes Country Club – Front Nine (Par 35)

Waterford: 1. Sophia Schoenfeld 44, 2. Abby Stultz 55, 3. Rachel Vant 53, 4. Jayde Pollnow 51, 5. Hailey Tryon 59.

Wilmot: Maddy Toro 63, 2. Emma Schlagenhaft 55, 3. Julie Awe 64, 4. Riley Toro 70, 5. Presley Hangos 75.

Aug. 27

Waterford 207, Burlington 232

Brown’s Lake Golf Course – Front Nine (Par 35)

Waterford: 1. Sophia Schoenfeld 46, 2. Abby Schultz 51, 3. Rachel Vant 55, 4. Jayde Pollnow 55, 5. Morgan Moericke 60.

Burlington: 1. Saige Heelein 47, 2. Bridi Allen 57, 3. Serra Brehm 75, 4. Mckenzie Plitzuweit 64, 5. Abby Weiler 64.