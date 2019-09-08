By Tim Wester

Correspondent

With the entire team returning from last season’s state tournament appearance, Lake Geneva Badger was the easy pick to win the Southern Lakes Conference championship this fall.

Just a few weeks into the season, the Badgers aren’t so certain anymore.

Junior Veronica Parco, who was also a state qualifier last season, shot a team-best 39 to help the Broncos defeat the Badgers 176-179 at St. Ives Golf Course Wednesday, Sept 4.

“This was a big win for us,” Union Grove girls’ golf coach Eric Swanson said. “They key for us was getting off to a good start. We faltered a little bit down the stretch, but our good start allowed us to pull out the win.”

Parco’s improved play is one of the key factors in the Broncos early-season success.

“Veronica’s short game has really improved,” Swanson said. “It has made a big difference this year.”

Freshman Norah Roberts finished four strokes behind Parco with a 43, while sophomore Ali Torhorst and senior Riley Chizek each shot a 47.

“I can’t say enough about Riley,” Swanson said. “This was her career best round. She has worked really hard and has been close to having a round like this, but today she put it all together it was big for us.”

Holly Murphy paced the Badgers with a dual meet best 37.

The Broncos look to continue their hot start Monday at the Racine County Invite at Meadowbrook Country Club.