 >  > SA-35R (SA35R) ブルーライトクローム2 (BLC2) 17インチ 7.0J PCD:100 穴数:4 inset:50 WedsSport [ホイール1本単位]

高周波技術で躍進するコネクタメーカー
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜40GHz Max1.3
40〜60GHz Max 1.4
60〜110GHz Max 1.6
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜110GHz Max 2dB (L=100mm)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
|コロナレベル：Corona Level
|高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて190V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じないこと。
190V(RMS)at min 21km(70 feet)
|カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque
|8.3kg-cm
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
|
この仕様は、1mm Wコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜26.5GHz Max1.12
26.5〜50.0GHz Max 1.20
50.0〜65.0GHz Max 1.35
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜65.0GHz Max 0.06 √f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
|コロナレベル：Corona Level
|高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて190V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じないこと。
190V(RMS)at min 21km(70 feet)
|カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque
|8.3kg-cm
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
|
この仕様は、1.85mm Vコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜40.0GHz Max 1.05+0.005f f：frequency range(GHz)
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜40.0GHz Max 0.04√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|コロナレベル：Corona Level
|高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
|カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque
|8.3kg-cm
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
|
この仕様は、2.92mm Kコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜65GHz Max 1.5
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|Center Contact : Max 6mΩ
Outer Contact : Max 2mΩ
|挿入力：Insertion Force
|Max 20 N (Full Detent)
|抜去力：Withdrawal Force
|Min 31 N (Full Detent)
|繰返し動作：Operating Life
|Max 100 cycles (Full Detent)
|使用温度範囲：Operating Temperature Range
|-55〜+165℃
|
この仕様は、SMPM コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMPM connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください 。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
BeCu：Beryllium copper BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜40GHz Max 1.5
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|Center Contact : Max 6mΩ
Outer Contact : Max 2mΩ
|挿入力：Insertion Force
|Max 45N (Limited Detent)
|抜去力：Withdrawal Force
|Min 9N (Limited Detent)
|繰返し動作：Operating Life
|Max 100 cycles (Limited Detent)
|使用温度範囲：Operating Temperature Range
|-55〜+165℃
|
この仕様は、SMP コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMP connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
BeCu：Beryllium copper BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜26.5GHz Max 1.05+0.006f f：frequency range(GHz)
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜26.5GHz Max 0.03√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|コロナレベル：Corona Level
|高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
|カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque
|6〜8kg-cm
|カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention
|Min 37kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 2kg axial , Min 200g-cm radial
|ケーブル引張強度：Cable Retention
|27kg以上で異常がない事 ： Min 27Kg
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ
|
この仕様は、S-SMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the S-SMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜18GHz Max 1.05+0.005f f：frequency range(GHz)
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜18GHz Max 0.03√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|コロナレベル：Corona Level
|高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
|カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque
|6〜10kg-cm
|カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention
|Min 50kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 3kg axial , Min 300g-cm radial
|ケーブル引張強度：Cable Retention
|27kg以上で異常がない事 ： min 27kg
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|1000 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ
|
この仕様は、SMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R..
|DC〜18GHz Max 1.2(Receptacle)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ(Receptacle)
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|AC1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|繰返し動作：Operating Life
|Max 500 Cycles
|
この仕様は、WPL コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the WPL connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜18GHz Max 1.2
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜18GHz Max 0.04√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|Center Contact：AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
Outer Contact：AC 50mA Max 10mΩ
|中心コンタクト抜去力：Center Contact Withdrawal Force
|Min 0.27 (With a φ0.91 pin)(Receptacle)
|繰返し動作：Operating Life
|Max 500cycles
|
この仕様は、BMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the BMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜12.4GHz Max 1.07+0.01f f：frequency range(GHz)
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜12.4GHz Max 0.1√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
|結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage
|Max 6kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 150g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 2kg axial , Min 170g-cm radial
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ
|
この仕様は、PLB コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜6GHz Max 1.18
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜6GHz Max 0.06√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 5mΩ
|結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage
|Max 2.6kg
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 5mΩ
|
この仕様は、MCX コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the MCX connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜6GHz Max 1.15
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜6GHz Max 0.06√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 5mΩ
|結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage
|Max 1.6kg
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 5mΩ
|
この仕様は、MMCX コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the MMCX connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜4GHz Max 1.1+0.025 f f：frequency range(GHz)
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜4GHz Max 0.1√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 2mΩ
|カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention
|Min 50kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 500g axial
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
|
この仕様は、N コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the N connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R..
|DC〜4GHz Max 1.15
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention
|Min 45kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 500g axial
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
|
この仕様は、TNC コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the TNC connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜4GHz Max 1.20
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
|カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention
|Min 45kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 100g
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|
500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|この仕様は、BNC コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the BNC connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|50Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜4GHz Max 1.18
|挿入損失：Insertion Loss
|DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB f：frequency range(GHz)
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|500V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 50mA Max 6mΩ
|結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage
|Max 6.4kg
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|Min 50g
|中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention
|Min 500g axial
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 6mΩ
|
この仕様は、SMB コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMB connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|75Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|DC〜3GHz Max 1.3
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
|耐電圧：Deiectric Withstanding Voltage
|1000V rms at Sea Level
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|AC 100mA Max 6mΩ
|抜去力：Withdrawal Force
|Max 6.4Kg
|繰返寿命：Operating Life
|500 cycles
|この仕様は、W3B コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the W3B connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|SMBと嵌合の互換性はありません。寸法詳細はお問い合わせください。
SMB is not compatible with engagement. Please inquire for detailed dimensions.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
|項目：Requirement
|規格：Specification
|特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance
|75Ω
|電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.
|周波数10〜890MHz:1.2以下
|絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance
|DC 500±50V : 500MΩ以上
|耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage
|AC 500V
|接触抵抗：Contact Resistance
|5mΩ以下
|定格電圧：Rated Voltage
|AC 150Vrms以下
|定格電流：Rated Current
|1A以下
|周波数範囲：Frequency Range
|890MHz以下
|中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating
|50g以上
|コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life
|500回 10mΩ以下
|
この仕様は、F コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the F connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
|※表中の略記号について Regarding abbreviation
symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303) BS：Brass Pv：Passivate Au：Goldplating Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard Type
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers
