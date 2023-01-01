 >  > SA-35R (SA35R) ブルーライトクローム2 (BLC2) 17インチ 7.0J PCD:100 穴数:4 inset:50 WedsSport [ホイール1本単位]
高周波技術で躍進するコネクタメーカー

1mm W(DC〜110GHz)

1mm W コネクタの製品一覧を見る

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜40GHz Max1.3
40〜60GHz Max 1.4
60〜110GHz Max 1.6
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜110GHz Max 2dB　(L=100mm)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
コロナレベル：Corona Level 高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて190V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じないこと。
190V(RMS)at min 21km(70 feet)
カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque 8.3kg-cm
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ

この仕様は、1mm Wコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the V BAND connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

1.85mm V(DC〜65GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜26.5GHz Max1.12
26.5〜50.0GHz Max 1.20
50.0〜65.0GHz Max 1.35
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜65.0GHz Max 0.06 √f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
コロナレベル：Corona Level 高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて190V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じないこと。
190V(RMS)at min 21km(70 feet)
カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque 8.3kg-cm
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ

1.85mm V コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、1.85mm Vコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the V BAND connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.

※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

2.92mm K(DC〜45GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜40.0GHz Max 1.05+0.005f　f：frequency range(GHz)
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜40.0GHz Max 0.04√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
コロナレベル：Corona Level 高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque 8.3kg-cm
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ

2.92mm K コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、2.92mm Kコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the K BAND connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assenmbly's specifications.

※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

SMPM(DC〜65GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜65GHz Max 1.5
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance Center Contact : Max 6mΩ
Outer Contact : Max 2mΩ
挿入力：Insertion Force Max 20 N (Full Detent)
抜去力：Withdrawal Force Min 31 N (Full Detent)
繰返し動作：Operating Life Max 100 cycles (Full Detent)
使用温度範囲：Operating Temperature Range -55〜+165℃

SMPMコネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、SMPM コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMPM connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください 。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
BeCu：Beryllium copper　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

SMP(DC〜40GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜40GHz Max 1.5
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance Center Contact : Max 6mΩ
Outer Contact : Max 2mΩ
挿入力：Insertion Force Max 45N (Limited Detent)
抜去力：Withdrawal Force Min 9N (Limited Detent)
繰返し動作：Operating Life Max 100 cycles (Limited Detent)
使用温度範囲：Operating Temperature Range -55〜+165℃

SMP コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、SMP コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMP connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
BeCu：Beryllium copper　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

S-SMA(DC〜26.5GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜26.5GHz Max 1.05+0.006f　f：frequency range(GHz)
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜26.5GHz Max 0.03√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
コロナレベル：Corona Level 高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque 6〜8kg-cm
カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention Min 37kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 2kg axial , Min 200g-cm radial
ケーブル引張強度：Cable Retention 27kg以上で異常がない事 ： Min 27Kg
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ

S-SMA コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、S-SMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the S-SMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

SMA(DC〜18GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜18GHz Max 1.05+0.005f　f：frequency range(GHz)
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜18GHz Max 0.03√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
コロナレベル：Corona Level 高度21,336m(=70,000feet)と同等の気圧にて375V(実効値)の電圧を印加したときコロナ放電が生じない事。
375V(RMS) at min 21km (70k feet)
カップリング締め付けトルク：Coupling Proof Torque 6〜10kg-cm
カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention Min 50kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 3kg axial , Min 300g-cm radial
ケーブル引張強度：Cable Retention 27kg以上で異常がない事 ： min 27kg
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 1000 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ

SMA コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、SMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

WPL(DC〜18GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.. DC〜18GHz Max 1.2(Receptacle)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ(Receptacle)
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage AC1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
繰返し動作：Operating Life Max 500 Cycles

WPL コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、WPL コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the WPL connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

BMA(DC〜18GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜18GHz Max 1.2
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜18GHz Max 0.04√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance Center Contact：AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
Outer Contact：AC 50mA Max 10mΩ
中心コンタクト抜去力：Center Contact Withdrawal Force Min 0.27 (With a φ0.91 pin)(Receptacle)
繰返し動作：Operating Life Max 500cycles

BMA コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、BMAコネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the BMA connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

PLB(DC〜12.4GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜12.4GHz Max 1.07+0.01f　f：frequency range(GHz)
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜12.4GHz Max 0.1√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 4mΩ
結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage Max 6kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 150g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 2kg axial , Min 170g-cm radial
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 4mΩ

PLB コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、PLB コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。

    This specification covers the typical items among the PLB connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
    ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
    Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

MCX(DC〜6GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜6GHz Max 1.18
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜6GHz Max 0.06√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 5mΩ
結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage Max 2.6kg
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 5mΩ

MCX コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、MCX コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the MCX connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

MMCX(DC〜6GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜6GHz Max 1.15
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜6GHz Max 0.06√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 5mΩ
結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage Max 1.6kg
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 5mΩ

MMCXコネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、MMCX コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the MMCX connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

N(DC〜4GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜4GHz Max 1.1+0.025 f　f：frequency range(GHz)
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜4GHz Max 0.1√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 2mΩ
カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention Min 50kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 500g axial
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ

N コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、N コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the N connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

TNC(DC〜4GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R.. DC〜4GHz Max 1.15
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention Min 45kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 500g axial
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ

TNC コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、TNC コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the TNC connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

BNC(DC〜4GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜4GHz Max 1.20
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 5000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 3mΩ
カップリング固定強度：Coupling Nut Retention Min 45kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 100g
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 3mΩ
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.

BNC コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、BNC コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the BNC connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

SMB(DC〜4GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 50Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜4GHz Max 1.18
挿入損失：Insertion Loss DC〜4GHz Max 0.2√f dB　　f：frequency range(GHz)
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage 500V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 50mA Max 6mΩ
結合部着脱力：Force to Engage and Disengage Max 6.4kg
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating Min 50g
中心コンタクト固定力：Center Contact Retention Min 500g axial
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500 Matings Contact Resistance Max 6mΩ

SMB コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、SMB コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the SMB connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

W3B(DC〜3GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 75Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. DC〜3GHz Max 1.3
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500V Min 1000MΩ
耐電圧：Deiectric Withstanding Voltage 1000V rms at Sea Level
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance AC 100mA Max 6mΩ
抜去力：Withdrawal Force Max 6.4Kg
繰返寿命：Operating Life 500 cycles

W3Bコネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、W3B コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the W3B connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
SMBと嵌合の互換性はありません。寸法詳細はお問い合わせください。
SMB is not compatible with engagement. Please inquire for detailed dimensions.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

F(DC〜1GHz)

項目：Requirement 規格：Specification
特性インピーダンス：Characteristic Impedance 75Ω
電圧定在波比：V.S.W.R. 周波数10〜890MHz:1.2以下
絶縁抵抗：Insulation Resistance DC 500±50V : 500MΩ以上
耐電圧：Dielectric Withstanding Voltage AC 500V
接触抵抗：Contact Resistance 5mΩ以下
定格電圧：Rated Voltage AC 150Vrms以下
定格電流：Rated Current 1A以下
周波数範囲：Frequency Range 890MHz以下
中心コンタクト保持力：Center Contact Mating 50g以上
コンタクト寿命：Contact Disconnect Life 500回　10mΩ以下

F コネクタの製品一覧を見る

この仕様は、F コネクタの中で代表的なものについて述べたものです。仕様詳細については、別途お問い合わせください。
This specification covers the typical items among the F connectors. Inquire separately for detailed specifications.
ケーブルAssyでの仕様は個別にお問い合わせください。
Please contact us for the cable assembly's specifications.
※表中の略記号について　Regarding abbreviation symbols within the tables
SUS：Stainless steel (SUS303)　BS：Brass　Pv：Passivate　Au：Goldplating　Ni：Nickelplating
☆：標準タイプ Standard　Type
※注意…各コネクタに対応する周波数表記は、すべての品番に対応するものではありません。
Note : The frequency inscriptions on each connector do not correspond for all product numbers

 

 


  • 03(6635)5410
・本Webサイトに掲載している製品の、特性・仕様は参考値です。
・製品の特性・仕様については、予告なく変更する場合が有ります。
・記載製品の継続でのご使用にあたっては、弊社営業担当まで「納入仕様書」をご請求下さい。

Copyright © 株式会社ワカ製作所　　160-0023 東京都新宿区西新宿1-20-3　西新宿高木ビル6Ｆ
