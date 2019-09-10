A Racine man charged with stealing a saw from a contractor’s truck at Walmart in Burlington pleaded not guilty to the accusation at a court proceeding on Sept. 5.

Elijah Matthew Campbell, 34, was charged Aug. 23 in Racine County Circuit Court with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping, both as a repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, while under bond conditions on theft charges in Milwaukee County, Campbell stole a Stihl saw from the back of a Rabine Paving work truck in the parking lot of Walmart in Burlington on July 16.

The project manager for Rabine said someone stole the saw, valued at $1,500, from the back of the work truck sometime during the day July 16. Police viewed video surveillance from Walmart and saw a man in a newer black Ford truck pull up next to the Rabine truck, enter the back of the truck, remove the saw and place it in his own truck, according to the complaint. By viewing multiple angles from surveillance video, police were able to capture the suspect’s face and matched it to Campbell’s booking photo, the complaint states.