By Jennifer Eisenbart

Correspondent

Student assessment scores for the Burlington Area School District are holding above the state average, with trends in the district also mimicking state trends, according to the presentation made Monday night at the monthly BASD School Board meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services Connie Zinnen made the presentation on the scores — which cover the Forward Exam for students in grades K-8, the ACT Aspire for students in grades 9 and 10, and the ACT Exam for grade 11 — as part of Monday’s packed meeting that also included an update on the district-wide bullying report, and action on BASD college credit classes, short-term borrowing and parochial school transportation.

In making the presentation on the assessment scores, Zinnen was quick to remind the board and those in attendance that the scores are “just one metric used to monitor progress.”

“Many other variables are equally important to recognize,” Zinnen wrote in the PowerPoint presentation and reiterated to the board and guests.

In highlighting some of the general points, the district’s English-Language Arts scores tended to be higher than its math scores. In terms of comparison with other Southern Lakes Conference schools, the ELA scores were in the middle of the pack, while math scores were closer to the bottom.

Additionally, Zinnen noted there were still gaps between various students at all levels, in measuring English as a second language, economically disadvantaged students and special education students. The “closing the gaps” metric is a part of the state Department of Public Instruction school report cards, which the Forward, Aspire and ACT assessments are factored in.

Zinnen also addressed what the district is doing to address scores and raise them. Three points of emphasis were universal access, best instructional practices and essential skills:

• In terms of universal access, the district is working to put new methods of intervention into play with struggling students, as well as adding an ESL teacher, additional aid support and provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

• Essential skills include working with various grade levels to identify clear learning targets and proficiency standards, as well as adopting a new math curriculum for grades K-5 and adjust course sequences (particularly at the high school level) so that students are up to pace with what the tests are requiring for knowledge.

• Best instructional practices include switching from the Measures of Academic Progress testing to the iReady testing platform, as well as using data from that testing to provide more targeted instruction. The district is also examining aspects of responsibility, trauma-informed practices and other factors that would increase student engagement.

