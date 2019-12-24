Live Nativity has become 51-year tradition for local church

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Community members can explore the real reason to celebrate Christmas at the 51st annual Christmas in the Barn held Dec. 24 at the John and Cindy Squire Farm, 26715 Church Road, Burlington.

The annual event presented by English Settlement United Methodist Church runs from 5 until 8:30 p.m. and features a live nativity scene consisting of animals, angels, shepherds, wise men and even baby Jesus.

English Settlement United Methodist Church members, including Sunday school students, will depict the roles of each character.

Presentation participants plan to deliver scriptures to the visitors who are seated on straw bales and will later invite them to join in singing Christmas carols.

Songs include “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” as part of the live nativity scene.

Judy Bratz, co-chair of the event, has been a member of English Settlement Church for years and said families inside and outside of her congregation have made attending Christmas in the Barn a tradition.

“Once you come, you will continue to come. It is a very heartwarming and a beautiful event,” she said. “I love watching the reaction of the people. Some people cry – people hug us – it is just a joy to see what this brings to people.”

“It is just amazing.”

Bratz said families who recently had a child are invited to bring their newborn to play the role of baby Jesus.

There will be a new show every 30 minutes, and for people waiting, members of English Settlement Church have plans to keep them warm.

Visitors will be treated to hot chocolate, coffee, Christmas cookies as well as some apple cider.

“They are in an enclosed area, so they won’t be standing out in the cold. Our congregation provides cookies and treats while they are waiting for the next session,” Bratz said.

The tradition started as an idea from a young pastor who arrived to English Settlement United Methodist Church more than five decades ago.

John Squire’s father, Everett, decided to offer his barn after his family got out of the dairy business.

The event initially was for church members, but because of interest, the congregation decided to welcome the community and the tradition continues today.