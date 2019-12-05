Exact track of storm will determine where the boundary between rain and snow

The official start of winter is still about two weeks away, but conditions are coming together in a way that could bring another major winter-like storm to a large portion of the middle of the United States next week, according to AccuWeather.

Following a lull in big storms, the potential exists for a major storm to hit the Midwest and northeastern U.S. with heavy rain and the risk of flooding in some areas and heavy snow in others early next week.

A cold blast that follows the storm next week, regardless of its intensity, may lead to the most significant outbreak of lake-effect snow of the season so far.

The Arctic air outbreak is likely to bring AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the lower teens, single digits and below zero over a broad area of the North Central states starting on Tuesday.

At this level, there will be an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia for those who spend time outdoors and are not properly dressed.

This painfully cold air with gusty winds will then spread into the Northeast during the second half of next week — and it will be a dramatic change following a mild start to the week.

As the frigid air blasts across the unfrozen and mild waters of the Great Lakes, bands of heavy lake-effect snow and snow squalls are likely to develop.