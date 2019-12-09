Cold will be dangerous for people and animals who are outside for long periods of time

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – December 9, 2019 – An invasion of Arctic air will plunge temperatures to their lowest levels since last winter.

This week’s deep freeze can come as a shock to Midwestern residents who have not experienced an extreme cold snap since Nov. 10-13. During this stretch, single-digit lows were recorded in Minneapolis.

The cold push will prove to be more intense, longer-lasting and even dangerous for people and animals who are outside for long periods of time, according to AccuWeather.

Midwest Freeze

The cold will come rocketing southward out of Canada as a swath of snow spreads from the west to east across the Northern tier states into Monday night.

“Very cold Arctic air will plunge southward into the northern and central Plains through Monday and into the Great Lakes and Midwest Monday and Tuesday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jack Boston said.

Boston said he expects some locations from the eastern Dakotas to Minnesota and northern Wisconsin to remain below zero degrees for a period of 24-48 hours from Monday night into Wednesday night.

To make matters worse, the combination of the frigid air, wind and other factors will result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 10-30 degrees below zero across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.