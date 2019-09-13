Former public official allegedly involved in Rockford prostitution crackdown

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Tyson Fettes, who continues to fight allegations he solicited prostitutes in Illinois, resigned as Burlington Town Supervisor shortly before Thursday’s Town Board meeting.

Fettes, 33, the former Racine County Register of Deeds, wrote in a letter addressed to Town Chairman Ralph Rice he decided to step down from the post because he did not want to become a distraction to town business.

“Over the last few weeks, I have received a great deal of support from the other members of the Burlington Town Board who have withheld their judgment until this process is completed. In the end, I am confident I won’t be convicted of the charges against me,” he wrote.

“However, I do not want to be a distraction to the Board and the good work they are doing for the community. Therefore, I am resigning my position effective immediately.”

The Town Board, meanwhile, remained mum and did not issue any comments related to Fettes’ resignation after Rice finished reading the resignation letter.

Fettes, indicted on four felony charges, pleaded not guilty to the allegations at his initial appearance Aug. 29 in Winnebago County Circuit Court in Rockford.

He was one of 28 people charged in the alleged prostitution ring.

The Standard Press will have more on his resignation in the Sept. 19 print edition.