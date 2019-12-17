Midwinterlike cold will encompass the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, according to AccuWeather.

“Very cold air from Canada will build into the area behind the cold front starting Tuesday night. Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal for this time of the year across the Great Lakes region,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Clay Chaney said.

Air temperatures in the single digits and teens along with a bone-chilling northwest wind will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero at times, especially Wednesday into Thursday.

Aside from below-average temperatures, conditions across the Great Lakes will remain generally dry and settled into the weekend.