Officers seek information on suspects

Investigators with the City of Burlington Police Department are seeking information on two suspects who burglarized US Cellular Talk of the Town early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Mark Anderson said officers responded to a motion activated burglar alarm at the store, 1709 Milwaukee Ave., where they discovered a broken window in the front of the building at 5:17 a.m.

“Initial investigation revealed two African American males broke a window in the front of the store and entered to steal merchandise. The two suspects were dressed in all black clothing with black masks,” Anderson wrote in a news release.

“There is no further descriptions or vehicle information at this time. The City of Burlington Detective Bureau responded to collect evidence.”

The City of Burlington Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this crime to call 262-342-1100 or submit information through Racine County Crime Stoppers.