Nelson says Farm Aid is committed to the cause

By Chad Hensiak

Correspondent

Although it rained nearly all day, the wet weather didn’t seem to bother the 36,000 people who came out to Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday.

Every seat in the covered portion of the theater was filled, as was every square foot of the massive hill that serves as the venue’s general admission lawn seating. People wearing all forms of ponchos and plastic bags stretched out as far as they eye could see.

Tickets to this year’s Farm Aid show sold out shortly after going on sale on July 12. According to an official Farm Aid press release, a limited number of tickets were released for public sale from production and artist holds on Sept. 13.

During the 1980’s a combination of low produce prices, high interest rates, dropping land values, and a troubled credit system brought on the hardest times American farmers had faced since the Great Depression. Farm families all over the country were losing their homes and land to bank foreclosure.

Hoping to raise awareness and funds to support the farm families in need, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young organized the first Farm Aid concert on September 22, 1985, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Considered the largest rock and country combined music event of its time, the concert featured 54 acts, drew in 78,000 attendees, and took donations via the 1-800-farm-aid hotline.

Put together in only six weeks, that first concert raised over $7 million. Held annually since, Farm Aid concerts have raised over $57 million to help American farmers as of 2018 according to the Farm Aid website.

During a news conference on the morning of the event, Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews gathered along with other performers, local farmers, and event coordinators.

“It’s the right time to bring Farm Aid back to America’s Dairyland,” Nelson said. “We’re proud of the farm families who are coming together in the face of adversity to stay on their land. Now is the time to rally behind them and show our appreciation for all they do for our country and for each of us.

“The fight ain’t over yet but we’re gaining on those suckers, so stay with us. We need to take care of the people who take care of us.”

To learn more about Farm Aid, or make a donation, visit farmaid.org.

