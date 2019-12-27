A man suspected of fatally shooting another man during a home invasion in the Town of Norway Thursday evening reportedly turned himself into police in Hustisford Friday.

Troy Hoffman, 40, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, according to an updated Racine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Hoffman turned himself into the Village of Hustisford Police Department and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

The 40-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Ascension Hospital in Franklin where he was pronounced dead, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a news conference held shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

“My deputies arrived, as you could imagine, rendered first aid, multiple tourniquets were applied, first aid measures were given,” said Schmaling, noting they offered aid until a rescue squad came to the scene.

Hoffman is suspected of storming the home in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road by crashing his van into another vehicle in the driveway and firing shots as he entered the residence, which was occupied by multiple people, including the victim. Schmaling said investigators believe the suspect fired several shots, striking the victim while others fled the home.

