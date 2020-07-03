Burlington will have fireworks in city, township

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Western Racine County communities still plan on holding some Fourth of July celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there will be some modifications, according to organizers from each event.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which advises people to keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet, also recommends face coverings or masks to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Here is a look at what each community has planned on July 4:

Burlington area

The City of Burlington Volunteer Firefighter’s Association will not have its annual dance and fundraiser July 4 at Echo Veterans Memorial Park because of COVID-19.

However, the city still plans to host a fireworks show starting at dusk on the ChocolateFest grounds, 681 Maryland Avenue.

But there will be some modifications.

“The program has been changed up this year to allow for social distancing, so there will be no ground show,” the city stated on its Facebook page. “Because of this, we have been able to add additional larger shells that can safely be set off on the ChocolateFest grounds.”

City officials, meanwhile, plan to install signs at various locations reminding visitors to follow physical distancing guidelines.

“We will be placing signage in public parking lots and parks that are commonly used to observe the fireworks display,” said Peter Riggs, Director of Public Works.

“The signage will remind the public to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and to wash and sanitize hands often.”

The Town of Burlington will have its annual Browns Lake Venetian Fest at Einer Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Avenue, according to its Facebook page.

The committee tasked with organizing the event plans to continue its tradition of holding a boat parade and fireworks show.

The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. with prizes awarded to the top three decorated boats, the committee wrote on its Facebook page.

The committee said there will not be specific theme this year to allow everyone to create their own float.

The committee, meanwhile, announced fireworks will begin after sunset over Browns Lake.

But unlike previous years, there will not be any additional events at the park, according to the committee.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to hold any event in the park this year so there will not be live music or food/beer tent,” the committee stated on its Facebook page.

Waterford area

The Waterford Fourth of July Parade and Kids Parade, according to the Waterford Lions Club, will be held as scheduled.

Additionally, the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee will have a fireworks show, the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

As for the parade, organizers have titled this year’s theme as “United We Stand” and plan to honor people who have been affected by COVID-19.

“We would also like to make a special place in our parade to honor our doctors, nurses, and our 2020 graduates from middle school, high school and college,” the Lions Club website stated.

The Lioness Club, meanwhile, will sponsor the Kids Parade starting at Milwaukee and Main streets at 10:30 a.m. and proceed north to Fox Mead Crossing.

The main parade, according to organizers, starts at 11 a.m. and will begin at Seventh and Main streets. Participants will then proceed to Milwaukee Street and turn north to Trailside.

The Lions Club also plans to hold the Great Duck Raffle.

Duck pins will be sold along the parade route, according to organizers, who said proceeds will benefit local food banks and help offset parade expenses.

The winner will be announced at a 1:30 p.m. drawing.

Later on, over Tichigan Lake, the Fireworks committee in the Town of Waterford will set off fireworks beginning at dusk, according to an event Facebook page.

The committee plans to sell glow sticks for $10 a bundle, organizers said. They are available at What About Linda’s, Whizbang Hair Salon and Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill.

The committee will offer live streaming of the fireworks show on its Facebook for people unable to attend the event.

For more information on the parade, visit www.waterfordlionsclub.org.

Fireworks information is accessible on the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Facebook page.

Union Grove

The Village of Union Grove Fourth of July Parade, co-sponsored by the Union Grove 4th of July Parade committee and Chamber of Commerce, plans to celebrate 100 years of American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171.

The parade themed “American Heroes” begins at 9:15 a.m. with the route running from the Racine County Fairgrounds parking lot east on Highway 11 to north on Highway 45, according to Union Grove Chamber.

The parade will be live streamed on the 2020 Union Grove 4th of Parade Facebook page for people unable to attend.

The children’s parade portion has been suspended for 2020, but plans are for it to return next year.

For more information visit www.uniongrovechamber.org