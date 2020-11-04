Republicans dominate local races for state Assembly

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The effects of a surging global pandemic and a summer of social unrest did little to change the allegiances of voters in the Southern Lakes Area who remained true to their Republican roots in Tuesday’s election.

While the presidential race at the top of the ballot featuring incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden hung in the balance Wednesday morning, voters in local and regional races stuck to their traditional voting trends. Voters in both Racine and Walworth counties favored Trump over Biden.

According to unofficial totals, voters in the area returned four incumbent Republican state Assembly candidates to office and ousted the current registers of deeds – both appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers – in Racine and Walworth counties.

Vos cruises to victory

In what was perhaps the most-watched local race, incumbent Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, defeated a second-straight challenge from Joel Jacobsen, D-Burlington, in the 63rd Assembly District, which encompasses most of central and western Racine County. Vos garnered 19,919 votes (59%) to Jacobsen’s 14,131 (41%).

The first time they met in 2018, Vos defeated Jacobsen 16,775 (61%) to 10,705 (39%).

The unprecedented level of spending by the candidates and special interest groups in the race apparently did little to shake voters from their party allegiances.

Jacobsen’s supporters repeatedly criticized Vos over a lack of legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic, while Vos’ supporters painted Jacobsen as a radical liberal whose policies run contrary to law and order.

In interviews with Southern Lakes Newspapers, both candidates decried the attack ads as distortions and lies.

In a statement released by his campaign late Tuesday, Vos said:

“I want to thank the voters of Racine County for their continued confidence and for ignoring the million dollar smear campaign that my opponent and special interest groups waged against me.

“I’m honored to be the voice for my friends and neighbors once again in the state Assembly. I promise to continue to deliver on a strong conservative agenda that focuses on limited government, lower taxes, better health care and excellent schools.”

Vos, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2004, is currently serving his fourth term as speaker and is the longest serving GOP speaker in state history.

Local voters also had a role in sending Republican Bryan Steil, of Janesville, to a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

According to results reported by Associated Press, Steil defeated Democrat Roger Pollack, 61% to 39%.

Other results

Here’s a look at the results from other local races (all vote totals are unofficial):

32nd Assembly District (Includes towns of Lyons, Spring Prairie and Wheatland, and a portion of the Town of Burlington) – Incumbent Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, 20,158 (62%) over Katherine Gaulke, D-Elkhorn 12,455 (38%) with 18 of 19 precincts reporting.

(Includes towns of Lyons, Spring Prairie and Wheatland, and a portion of the Town of Burlington) – Incumbent Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, 20,158 (62%) over Katherine Gaulke, D-Elkhorn 12,455 (38%) with 18 of 19 precincts reporting. 62nd Assembly District (Includes Village of Raymond and Town of Norway) – Incumbent Robert Wittke, R-Racine, 20,537 (59%) over August Schultz, D-Caledonia, 14,463 (41%).

(Includes Village of Raymond and Town of Norway) – Incumbent Robert Wittke, R-Racine, 20,537 (59%) over August Schultz, D-Caledonia, 14,463 (41%). 83rd Assembly District (includes village and town of Waterford) – Incumbent Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, 27,019 (70%) over Alan DeYoung, D-Muskego, 11,747 (30%).

(includes village and town of Waterford) – Incumbent Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, 27,019 (70%) over Alan DeYoung, D-Muskego, 11,747 (30%). 28th Senate District: (includes village and town of Waterford) – Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, 64,179 (60%) over Adam Murphy, D-Franklin, 43,390 (40%). Bradley replaces incumbent Dave Craig, who did not seek re-election.

Register of deeds

Voters in Racine County ousted incumbent Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen, an appointee of Evers. She was defeated by Republican Karie Pope, clerk for the Village of Caledonia. Pope garnered 54,499 votes to 47,492 for Cobb Madsen.

Walworth County returned a similar result as incumbent Democrat Cairie Virrueta, also an Evers appointee, was defeated by Michele Jacobs, 34,135 to 21,264.