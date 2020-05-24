The Burlington community as well as the state wrestling industry lost a friend, family member, competitor and two-time WIAA Division 1 state champion Friday in a Town of Mukwonago crash.

Josh Bird, a 2016 BHS graduate, was best described as a loving and thoughtful person on the school program’s Twitter account.

“From a wrestling standpoint one of my favorite things about Josh was his resilient attacking and scoring,” the account tweeted on Saturday. “Off the mat when you got through his shell he was a thoughtful, honest, kind, loving person. We will all miss you champ.”

Wisconsin Wrestling Online, meanwhile, said Bird passed away due to a motorcycle crash, offering condolences to the Burlington community.

The crash happened Friday evening on Highway 83 and Sugden Road, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, which indicated a 23-year-old Burlington man died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Mukwonago man traveling northbound on Highway 83, turned westbound on Sugden Road, and was struck by a vehicle operated by a Burlington man heading southbound.

The 70-year-old man experienced minor injuries associated with the crash.

Kevin Bird, Josh’s father, confirmed his son was involved in the Mukwonago crash.

‘Big part of the community’

Recently retired John Watson, who coached at Wilmot for more than three decades, sent heartfelt condolences to the family.

“I have known the Bird family for decades, they are all talented (and) tough competitors, but they are good people and are a big part of the community in Wisconsin wrestling,” Watson said on Saturday.

“I would like to extend to the family my own and the entire Wilmot wrestling community our most heartfelt condolences.”

The wrestling community at-large, according to Watson, finds a way to support others in the industry under challenging circumstances such as the loss of Josh Bird.

“The wrestling community is a small, but tight knit group. We will coach and compete against one another just as hard as we can,” he said. “But I don’t know another sport where people will draw together more when things get tough. Never more tough than when we lose someone.”

The Standard Press will have more on this story in the May 28 edition.