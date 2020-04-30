County releases response rates, encourages completion

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Racine County Complete Count Committee continues to move forward with the 2020 U.S. Census even amid uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

M.T. Boyle, chairperson of the committee, said there were some adjustments in how the census is promoted because of the outbreak.

“I can tell you that the Census Bureau has pushed back all of the original dates for in-person contact, including door-to-door,” she said. “This especially hurt the CCC as we had some nice countywide in-person events in April that we had to cancel.”

The Complete Count Committee, however, shifted its message online and kept in contact with community partners and non-profit organizations to share key details.

Boyle said the census is vitally important to the future of Racine County and its communities.

“It’s easy to ignore the Census 2020 invitation when we are worried about our jobs, our kids’ education, our family’s health and paying our bills,” she said.

“But it’s more important than ever that we have all our residents respond to the census and be counted. Federal funding allocations and political representation for the next 10 years depends on accurate census data.”

Each person accounts for $1,600 in federal funding to communities, Boyle said, adding the census assures municipalities receive their fair share.

Response rates

Racine County, as of Monday, has accumulated a 64.3% response rate, which is below the 2010 figure of 73.9%.

Statewide, Wisconsin ranks fourth in the country at 60.8%, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Compared to 2010, when the City of Burlington had an 82.1% response rate, the current level of responses in 2020 is 69.3%.

Other municipalities include the villages of Union Grove at 68.6% (78.8% in 2010), Rochester 69.2% (79.1% in 2010), Waterford 69% (77.6% in 2010) and Yorkville 72.1% (82.7%).

Elsewhere, the Village of Raymond has seen the lowest response rated compared to the 2010 census, according to the latest figures. Raymond residents responded to 84.6% of surveys in 2010 and currently stand at 68.2%.

The Complete Count Committee, however, looks to boost the response rates through a contest starting Monday and running through midnight on May 3.

Winners of the contest will be eligible to receive a $50 gift card to various restaurants within the City of Racine or a $75 gift card to grocery stores Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Pick ’n Save or Aldi.

For more information on the contest, visit www.racinecountycounts.org/racinecounts.

Continued encouragement

Responding to the census, according to Boyle, can take as little as 10 minutes and can be completed by phone, if a computer is not available.

Census questions include names, ages, nationalities and all members of a household living at a specific address as of April 1.

Boyle understands some could be hesitant to complete the survey, but assured people responses will be confidential.

“We absolutely understand that some of our residents are hesitant to answer the census questions due to fears about safety and confidentiality,” she said. “It is illegal for your answers to be shared with any other person or government agency, including the IRS, ICE or law enforcement.”

The Census Bureau will continue sending reminder letters and postcards through May, according to Boyle, who said follow-ups in person hinge on whether the Safer-at-Home order is lifted.

However, she said neighbors and friends can encourage others to complete the survey, even while under the Safer-at-Home order.

“When you are calling your neighbors, church members, family and friends to check on their well-being during this COVID-19 crisis, consider asking them if they have responded to the census and help them by giving them the website or phone number to call,” Boyle said.

Census officials prepared

Karen Davis, U.S. Census Bureau Media Relations Specialist, said officials are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Additionally, they are working on some contingencies, if there are any further disruptions.

“We’re working with national, state and local health authorities as we continue conducting the 2020 Census and other important surveys,” Davis said, noting the Census Bureau takes staff and public safety as well as the Constitution under consideration.

“When we plan the census, we plan for all sorts of contingencies. We are prepared to adjust our normal operations if needed.”

To respond to the census online or to get more information, visit My2020census.gov or 2020Census.gov. To respond by phone, call 844-330-2020.

For more information on Racine County’s efforts, visit www.racinecountycounts.org and follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/RacineCountyCounts.