Household waste disposal event is open to five local communities

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The City of Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., will serve as a venue for citizens residing in five area communities to drop off hazardous waste Saturday.

The event, called Clean Sweep, draws participation from the city and town of Burlington, villages of Union Grove and Waterford as well as Town of Dover.

Peter Riggs, Director of Public Works for the City of Burlington, said residents should remain in their vehicles while volunteers and staff remove items from the trunk, cargo area or truck bed.

Additionally, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Clean Sweep workers will ask residents to keep their windows rolled up as an extra safety precaution.

“We require people to have items in the trunk of their car so we don’t have to enter the cabin space of the vehicle, so that is the next layer of protection,” he said.

The drive-thru event will run from 8 a.m. until noon, according to Riggs, who said residents are typically served within a 20-minute time frame.

However, unlike previous years, prescription medications will not be accepted because of a new program launched through the Central Racine County Health Department.

Riggs said health officials have distributed 24-hour drop-off boxes at multiple locations throughout Racine County such as the City of Burlington Police Department.

The drop-off boxes, Riggs said, are intended to help residents dispose of medications immediately rather than saving them up until the annual Clean Sweep and creating opportunity for abuse.

“They really want to push that type of behavior with dropping off that material on demand as opposed to hoarding that material and saving it for that once a year Clean Sweep event,” he said. “They really want to get that out of people’s medicine cabinets quicker.”

Latex paint, food, clothing and household items are other items that will not accepted at this year’s Clean Sweep.

Residents will not incur a fee to drop off items except for televisions and monitors.

They will need to submit a $35 payment by check or cash to ASDA Enterprises, Inc. to cover recycling costs.

Clean Sweep staff and volunteers will verify residency through driver’s licenses.

Acceptable items

The following is a list of accepted items:

Acetone; aerosol cans (full); antifreeze

Batteries (non-alkaline); battery acid; brake fluid

Car batteries; car wax (solvent based); contact cement

Driveway sealer; dry cleaning solvent

Fertilizer; fiberglass epoxy; floor care products; furniture polish

Gasoline and other fuels; glue (solvent based);

Hair remover; insect spray/killer

Light ballasts; lighter fluid

Metal polish; mothballs

Nail polish remover

Oil filters; oil-based paints; oils (auto and other); oven cleaner

Paint thinner; paint stripper; pesticides; pool chemicals

Rat poison; rechargeable batteries

Shellac and stain; shoe polish; spot remover; solvent-based cleaners; stump remover

Transmission fluid; varnish; weed killer; wood filler; wood preservative

Appliances

Blenders

Can openers; coffee makers

Dishwashers; dryers

Electronics

Furnaces

Microwaves; mixers

Ovens

Pizza ovens

Refrigerators

Toasters

Washers

Other appliances over 50 percent metal

Items not accepted

Ammunition; alkaline batteries

Explosives

Medications and medical waste

Propane

Radioactive material

Syringes

Containers over five gallons

Latex paint

Residents with questions about the program may call 262-342-1181.