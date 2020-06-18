Ag Society nixes event because of health concerns

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Racine County Ag Society spent months monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and how the lingering public health issue could affect the 2020 Racine County Fair.

But, on Monday, the Ag Society followed most other area fair organizations and decided to strike the annual event from the 2020 calendar for the community’s health and safety.

“The safety of the Racine County Fair’s visitors, participants, volunteers, and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” the Ag Society wrote in a statement.

The Ag Society decided to cancel what would have been the 98th annual Racine County Fair after seeking guidance from Racine County health agencies and taking direction from county government officials.

“It became clear the cancelation was the prudent choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infections,” the Ag Society stated in a news release.

The Ag Society also took financial implications and repercussions, into consideration when deciding to cancel the event.

The Ag Society’s Board of Directors acknowledged the decision extends beyond the confines of the fairgrounds in Union Grove.

“The Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors is heartbroken for small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups, and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Racine County Fair,” the Ag Society stated.

The Racine County Fair Board, however, will allow a junior animal livestock show and sale for youth who dedicated themselves to various projects.

“The Racine County Fair Board is working on the details to hold a junior fair for all animal projects,” the Ag Society wrote on its frequently asked questions page. “Details of this modified fair will be sent to the exhibitors that have signed up for animal projects.”

Riley Runkel, 15, of Wheatland, is one of many exhibitors who have spent time working on her projects leading up to the Racine County Fair.

Runkel, who won Grand Champion Market Steer at the County Fair in 2019, later captured the top prize in the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction at the State Fair in West Allis.

“I am sad that it was canceled, but I am also very grateful that they are still giving the youth an opportunity to show knowing our hard work did not go to waste,” said Runkel.

Runkel, an incoming sophomore at Burlington High School, acknowledged she believed canceling the Racine County Fair would be inevitable after officials from the State Fair and Kenosha County Fair nixed their events within the last month.

The Racine County Fair plans to offer refunds to people who purchased tickets or pre-paid open-class fees.

For more information about refunds and how the cancellation impacts ticket holders, participants, vendors and other stakeholders, visit Racine County Fair’s website, www.racinecountyfair.com.

