Racine County-owned golf courses and dog parks will open to the public on Friday, according to County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Officials also plan to open the county’s two campgrounds on May 1.

Delagrave said in a news release that the openings are in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ most recent Safer-at-Home Emergency Order No. 28.

“We recognize the value of getting outside during this pandemic and ask that residents enjoy our facilities by maintaining social distancing, not gathering in groups, and staying away if you are sick,” Delagrave said. “The cooperation of visitors is vital to the success and enjoyment of recreational opportunities offered at Racine County-owned facilities.”

The county provided the following details:

On Friday, April 24, Racine County golf courses at both Ives Grove and Browns Lake will reopen at 8 a.m. All tee times and pre-payment must be made online through www.Ivesgrovegl.com or www.brownslakegc.com. No in-person payment will be accepted. The clubhouses will be closed, except for limited access to restrooms. Golf carts are prohibited. There will be no food or drink service provided. Under the current executive order, all driving ranges remain closed.

On Friday, April 24, Racine County dog parks, including the Jean M. Jacobson Dog Park at Case Eagle Park, Rochester, and the Karen A. Nelson Dog Park at Quarry Lake Park, Racine, will open by 8 a.m. after the completion of maintenance.

On Friday, May 1, Racine County campgrounds at Cliffside Park, Caledonia, and Sanders Park, Mount Pleasant – which had been closed for the winter – will reopen. The comfort stations will be open for use by campers. All group campsites remain closed until further notice and no reservations for group campsites will be taken at this time. Camping reservations can be made online here: www.realracine.com/hotels/camping.

Signs will be placed throughout County parks and campgrounds reminding people of the importance of maintaining social distancing. Racine County staff will monitor golf courses, dog parks and campgrounds for compliance with social distancing orders.

All buildings at Racine County parks, including restroom facilities, will remain closed. Playgrounds also remain closed.