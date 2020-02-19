Incumbents in three area races were among the candidates advancing from today’s primary election to the April 7 Spring Election.

Here’s a look at the results in Racine County (all results are unofficial at this point):

Burlington Common Council, District 1:

Incumbent Theresa Mayer led the way with 89 votes while Casey Kemper edged out Jonathan Schroeder, 68-65, for the final spot on the spring ballot. The fourth candidate, Joanne Koenecke, garnered 55 votes.

County Board Supervisor, District 20:

Incumbent Tom Pringle was the top finisher with 614 votes, more than double second-place finisher Joel Jacobsen, a former City of Burlington Alderman, who finished with 306 votes. The two will square off in the April election. Candidate Doug Webb was eliminated from the race with 257 votes.

For additional coverage of the local City Council and County Board races see the Feb. 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Yorkville School Board:

Former School Board President Dave Calewaert led the way with 225 votes, followed by marketing executive Lori Christiansen with 174, incumbent board member Jeff Gruhn with 160 and Scott Nelson with 140. The four will compete for two open seats on the April ballot. The fifth candidate, Amy Malate, was eliminated with 84 votes. For additional coverage see the Feb. 21 edition of the Westine Report.

State Supreme Court Justice:

Incumbent Justice David Kelly was the overwhelming preference of Racine County voters, nearly doubling the total votes garnered by his closest challenger here. The Racine County totals show Kelly with 12,118 votes. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky was second in the county with 6,486 votes. Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone was a distant third with 2,284 votes in the county. Statewide results were pending as of this posting.