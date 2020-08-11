At least two low-level tornados were spawned by the storms that blustered across the Southern Lakes area Monday with damaging winds and heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms cut power to thousands – We Energies reported more than 13,000 outages at one point in Racine County alone – flooded streets and uprooted trees from Southeastern Walworth County through Racine and Kenosha counties.

The number of properties in the area without power was down to about 1,000 by late Tuesday afternoon, according to We Energies’ online outage map.

The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office on Tuesday said it was sending teams to investigate possible tornados in three areas: Lake Geneva; Camp Lake in Southern Kenosha County; and the area just north of Union Grove in Racine County.

Before the day was over the Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 80 mph was on the ground for 3.3 miles on the south side of Lake Geneva. It also confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph stretching 3.75 miles from Lake County, Illinois, to Camp Lake.

There were no reported injuries from either tornado, according to the NWS.

For the complete story on Monday’s weather see the Aug. 13 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.