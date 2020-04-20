Services include online showings and curbside closings

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

The effects of coronavirus are being felt across all industries.

And real estate is no exception.

While virtual tours and online photos to show houses are being promoted more often with fears of germs and catching illness these days, most people still prefer the real thing – an in-person showing.

Joe Busch, owner of Bear Realty in Burlington, said April would normally be the beginning of the peak season, but with everything going on, it feels more like a December market.

That means there aren’t as many people looking for homes and they aren’t as focused.

For Busch, who has seen the market get better every year since 2013, these are unpredictable, unprecedented times.

“It’s really been a bummer,” he said over the phone. “It’s so hard. Things have changed over the last few weeks substantially.”

“It’s a definite change, but I believe it’ll be temporary.”

Though he owns the company, Busch said he “sells every day” and selling is the fun stuff.

Busch said last week saw about 20 fewer listings in what was already a tight market.

He said people are still going into houses, and some sellers are being particular.

“Sellers are setting most of the rules,” Busch said.

Staying safe

In some showings, agents are leaving lights on and doors open so nobody touches anything.

While concerns are definitely present, buyers are still sticking to their plans.

“Ninety-five percent of the time, I’ve felt very safe in peoples’ houses,” Busch said. “Buyers are still moving forward, they haven’t stopped. But some have put things on pause.”

Busch said the market probably won’t peak until June or July.

Bear is changing the way it works, just like most companies.

The office closed to the public three weeks ago.

“Everything is happening at home,” Busch said. “We moved the front desk to our receptionist’s house. Transferring calls to agents has been a seamless transition and has been working really well.”

“People are sticking with their closings. We haven’t felt layoffs yet.”

Hopeful for summer

Busch is confident things will return to normal this summer.

“Whenever it’s over, the market will be hard and heavy in the summer,” Busch said.

Busch added that since virtual tours and online photos have always been available, it’s hard to decipher whether people are turning to those methods to avoid in-person contact.

So what’s the biggest concern moving forward?

“When the state lifts restrictions, the question is how many people are still going to feel like it’s not safe?” Busch said. “What percentage will feel comfortable? Usually, there are people looking passively and dipping their toes in the water. That part has slowed down.”

Title companies and curbside closings

At Southeastern Title in Elkhorn, curbside closings are allowing workers to keep a safe distance from customers.

Manager Trista Smith said they are fortunate to have a carport in the back of the building. Customers pull up under the port and stay in their vehicle.

“It’s pretty nice,” Smith said. “We moved here in November, and we are using masks and gloves, and people are staying in their vehicle. There’s also a storage room separate from the office we use. Nobody is allowed in the building, we’re trying to keep everyone safe.”

“It works, and it keeps everyone closing. We’ve been using a lot of bleach water and sanitizing wipes.”

Smith added that business has slowed down a bit, but mortgage refinancing has picked up.

Pam Heineck, branch manager of Knight

Barry Title in Lake Geneva, is thankful title companies have been listed as essential companies.

“Our staff and clients’ safety is our primary concern right now, and our hearts go out to anyone who has directly or indirectly been negatively affected by the pandemic,” Heineck said. “Every Knight Barry branch across the four states we cover has modified many of our practices, including staff connecting remotely to carry on our workload while limiting exposure for those working in the office.

“Our offices have never been cleaner than they are now, with sanitization of conference rooms occurring after every closing, fresh pens for each party that leave with them or are disposed, and scheduling wider gaps between appointments to limit traffic overlap.”

Heineck said a silver lining is they’ve been able to re-think processes and try new systems for life after COVID-19.

“Knight Barry as a whole is embracing technology more than ever,” she said. “We are very fortunate to live and work in an era with such advanced tools that allow us to stay in touch and support one another no matter the distance.”

