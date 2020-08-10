The National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued a tornado Warning for Southeastern Walworth County and Southwestern Racine County.

The warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the Weather Service, radar indicated rotation consistent with a tornado as a severe thunderstorm moved Northeast through Lake Geneva at 35 MPH about 3:45 p.m.

Locations impacted, according to the National Weather Service, include Lake Geneva, Bohners Lake, Browns Lake, Como, Burlington and Springfield.

Residents are cautioned to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.