He now faces 84 of counts of raping or secretly recording women and girls

Shane Stanger, the local man initially charged in March with raping a former girlfriend and video recording the sexual assaults, saw the charges against him multiply exponentially Wednesday after investigators finished analyzing several of his electronic devices.

Stanger, 46, is now charged in Racine County Circuit Court with 84 criminal counts, including sexual assault, possession of child pornography, capturing nude images of women and girls without their consent, stalking and felony intimidation of victims.

The crimes allegedly took place mainly in Western Racine County during a period from 2014 to 2021 and involved victims as young as 6, according to the amended criminal complaint filed Wednesday morning. Stanger has been in the Racine County Jail since his arrest in late February. His current address is listed as Burlington, according to court records.

Stanger is described in a criminal complaint as the ex-boyfriend of the original victim, who told investigators they have not been romantically involved since 2015. They have two children together.

The woman contacted investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in February after finding videos on a computer owned by Stanger of her being sexually assaulted, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told investigators she has no recollection of the assaults, which occurred at a residence in Waterford, and believes she was drugged, which rendered her unconscious and unable to give consent

The amended charges against Stanger include:

10 counts of second-degree sexual assault with domestic abuse enhancers;

11 counts of depicting and image of nudity without consent;

Five counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent;

15 counts of invasion of privacy;

Six counts of possession of child pornography;

15 counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device – victim under the age of 18;

Four counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent;

15 counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent – victim under the age of 18;

One count of stalking; and

Two counts of felony intimidation of a victim.

Investigators who analyzed Stanger’s computer, cell phone and electronic storage devices allegedly found, in addition to videos of the sexual assaults of his former girl friend, numerous instances of videos apparently captured with a hidden camera of women and girls showering and using the bathroom.

Investigators allege that two of the videos capture Stanger sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and 19 others depict girls ages 6 to 17 using the bathroom in various stages of undress.

The videos were captured at residences in the area and in Davenport, Iowa, where Stanger lived for a period of time, according to the complaint. Some of the videos were recorded in 2019 and 2020 in an employee restroom at Michael’s on the Lake restaurant in Kansasville where Stanger was a bartender. It appeared Stanger concealed the camera in a coat rack located in the employee restroom at the restaurant, according to the complaint.

Stanger appeared via video at a preliminary hearing in the case Thursday, entered a not guilty plea and was bound over for trial by Judge Timothy Boyle, who set cash bond of $10,000, according to court records.

Additional charges could be filed in Iowa where some of the assaults allegedly occurred.

To read the full version of this story see the May 7 editions of the Waterford Post or Westine Report.

A copy of the criminal complaint is available here: CRIMINAL COMPLAINT