The Central Racine County Health Department – the public health agency serving Western Racine County – is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, April 9.

The no-appointment service is offered today only between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m., according to the agency. People must be 18 year or older to receive a shot.

Walk-ins will receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The department is at 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. The telephone number is 262-898-4467.