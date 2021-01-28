Grove’s Slattery strives to help the community

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Angela Slattery is more than just a two-sport student-athlete with multiple athletic accolades at Union Grove Union High School.

Slattery, the youngest of three children to parents Paula and George, holds a 3.95 grade point average while staying active as a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church and contributing to the community.

The 5-foot-11 Union Grove senior, who also plays softball and just surpassed 1,000 career points for the basketball team on the same week as her 18th birthday, said her mission is simple.

“I know that I am just one person, but I want to make a difference. I want to make an impact and I wanted to be more than just an athlete,” said Slattery.

Slattery, a three-year honor roll student, serves as vice president of Union Grove’s Student Athlete Leadership Team, otherwise known as SALT, and has been involved with Link Crew and the German Exchange Program.

But her involvement extends beyond school, according to Slattery, who spent time volunteering at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, helping students with special needs, among a series of other activities.

Her sister, Sam, 20, said Angela’s community engagement does not come as a surprise.

“My sister, for as long as I could remember, has always inspired me with how much she cares about others,” Sam said. “She is constantly looking to enrich her knowledge with helping the community as well as being a presence to others.”

Sam and Angela often travel together and take camping trips, according to Angela, who indicated they are very close.

The Slattery sisters have an older brother, Matthew, 23.

Mission to help

Angela Slattery found one of her volunteer opportunities on a whim during her sophomore year.

As a sophomore, she and her friend, Tess Noyes, decided to contribute their time at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in the Town of Dover after they earned their driver’s licenses.

Slattery and Noyes, both of whom attended Raymond School, have known each other since kindergarten.

“We have actually been friends for quite a while now so we just decided to do it together just out of the blue,” Slattery said.

Before the Veterans Home closed to the public because of COVID-19, Slattery spent time playing bingo with residents, making crafts and even took field trips once or twice a week with members.

Additionally, as a junior, Slattery helped spearhead a winter coat drive with the girls basketball team after the Broncos coaching staff presented the idea.

The drive, which was held during a doubleheader, brought in 150 coats that were later distributed to Love Inc. of Burlington.

At Hales Corners Lutheran Church, Slattery volunteered at Buddy Break and worked one-on-one with students every third Sunday of the month up until COVID-19 pandemic postponed these events.

“A lot of the VIPs love shooting baskets, so I’ve become their all-time rebounder,” Slattery joked.

Additional opportunities included volunteering at A Night to Remember, which is Racine’s special needs prom, the Racine Zoo’s Eggstravaganza in Easter 2019, Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop for Cop in 2018, as well as the 2019 Great Gobble Wobble 5K event in Milwaukee.

She and Noyes organized around 20 student athletes who participated in the 5K Racine Stuff the Sleigh to raise money for toys for tots.

Coping with COVID-19

While COVID-19 shut off most volunteer opportunities, Slattery found another way to contribute, which happened last May.

Slattery began watching a girl with Autism, Lexi, twice a week and the two take field trips to petting zoos, parks and most recently sledding.

“I have been able to start watching Lexi, which is huge, that is really my passion and I started working a lot with her,” said Slattery, adding that she has become a big part of her and her family’s life.

Last summer, when COVID-19 was at its peak, she decided to take a job at Mileagers garden center, served as referee for youth softball games and cleaned pools.

Slattery, however, acknowledged the need in recent months to take extra precautions since she is a student-athlete who often comes into contact with others.

“It has been really quiet, especially with being an athlete in trying to be safe for myself and for my team,” said Angela.

Looking ahead

Angela plans on attending Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, where she looks to study computer science and play basketball.

But, there could be a mission trip before, or during, her collegiate studies.

“I want to be able to help more than just my community, but the world,” Slattery said.

Her volunteerism, however, leaves one question.

Why?

“I wish I could tell you that there was one moment,” she responded. “But it really sparked from my parents.”

However, her sister Sam said Angela deserves the credit. “She has such a large heart for the community and helping out others.”