COVID-19 vaccine availability continues to expand locally

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Local and state officials strongly encouraged Racine County residents to seek a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened a community-based vaccination clinic in the City of Racine.

County officials previously said the community-based vaccination clinic facilitated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is intended to supplement local efforts already underway by the Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department and area health care providers.

The community-based vaccination clinic, which opened in the former Burlington Coat Factory at the Regency Mall, will operate 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Regardless of eligibility status, according to a press release, people should register for the vaccination clinic at vaccinate.wi.gov or call toll free at 844-684-1064.

The initial plan calls for administering 200 doses per day, however, the clinic has capacity to deliver 1,000 doses per day and the number will hinge on how many doses Wisconsin receives from the federal government.

On Monday, anyone 16 and older with chronic and wide-ranging medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, various diseases, cystic fibrosis, obesity, Down syndrome, heart conditions, diabetes and a series of other diagnoses are eligible for the vaccine.

They joined others already eligible including anyone older than 65, frontline health care personnel, residents of long-term care facilities, police and fire officials and correctional staff, educators and childcare providers, congregate living facility staff and residents, non-front essential health care officials as well as individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.

The community-based clinic, as previously reported, will prioritize vaccine for people older than 65, educators and childcare staff on local health department waiting lists before moving onto other eligible groups.

Racine County is only one of four counties in the state selected to have a community-based vaccination clinic.

Collaborative efforts

Racine County Board Chairman Tom Roanhouse, of District 18, spoke on behalf of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Roanhouse, of Waterford, told people in a press briefing Delagrave lauded the collaboration among many partners ranging from the DHS, clinic operator AMI Expeditionary Healthcare along with the Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center.

“The collaboration on this clinic has been outstanding,” Roanhouse said. “I am so proud of our county coming together on behalf of all of our communities.”

