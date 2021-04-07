Polls close at 8 p.m. throughout Wisconsin and we’ll have results from local races as they are posted by the county clerks in Racine and Walworth counties.

Check back after 8 p.m. and remember to refresh you browser often for the latest updates.

All results are unofficial until canvass is completed.

✔︎-designates unofficial winners.

Burlington Area School District

School Board member (100% reported)

✔︎Taylor Wishau (Inc.) 2,682

✔︎Marlo Brown 2,631

Diane Wood (Inc.) 1,965

Unspecified write-in votes 213

City of Burlington

Alderperson, District 1 (100% reported)

✔︎Shad Branen 261

Joann Mulliken-Koenecke 114

Alderperson District 2 (100% reported)

✔︎Bob Grandi (Inc.) 289

Christopher Wiess 182

Alderperson, District 4 (100% reported)

✔︎Bill Smitz 287

Kimberly Roegner 208

Town of Spring Prairie

Town Chairman: (100% reported)

✔︎Tom Bolfert 599

Don Trimberger 293

Town Board Supervisor: (100% reported)

✔︎Lis Friemoth 554

✔︎Lynn Lein 543

Leanne Fredrich 249

Don Trimberger 237

Town Clerk (100% reported)

✔︎Calli Mulligan 514

Maggi Jochem 350

Town of Burlington

Town Board Chairman (100% reported)

✔︎Jeff Lang 826

Matthew Allan Snorek 430

Town Supervisor No. 2 (100% reported)

✔︎Neal Czaplewski 639

Brian Fliss 614

Village of Rochester

Village Trustee (100% reported)

✔︎Gary J. Beck 461

✔︎Nick Ahlers 448

✔︎Doug Webb 431

Russ Kumbier 371

Village of Union Grove

Village President (100% reported)

✔︎Steve Wicklund 463

Mike Aimone (Inc.) 391

Village Trustee No. 1 (100% reported)

✔︎Patrick Brinkman 508

Eugene Faust 229

Village Trustee No. 5 (100% reported)

✔︎Jennifer Ditscheit 606

Kristine Faust 175

Union Grove Union High School District

School Board member (100% reported)

✔︎Jason Sonnenberg 920

Jason Skalecki 843

Waterford Union High School District

School Board member (100% reported)

✔︎Don Engler (Inc.) 1,379

✔︎Dennis G. Purtell (Inc.) 1,367

Patrick W. Goldammer 1,265