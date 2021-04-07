Polls close at 8 p.m. throughout Wisconsin and we’ll have results from local races as they are posted by the county clerks in Racine and Walworth counties.
Check back after 8 p.m. and remember to refresh you browser often for the latest updates.
All results are unofficial until canvass is completed.
✔︎-designates unofficial winners.
Burlington Area School District
School Board member (100% reported)
✔︎Taylor Wishau (Inc.) 2,682
✔︎Marlo Brown 2,631
Diane Wood (Inc.) 1,965
Unspecified write-in votes 213
City of Burlington
Alderperson, District 1 (100% reported)
✔︎Shad Branen 261
Joann Mulliken-Koenecke 114
Alderperson District 2 (100% reported)
✔︎Bob Grandi (Inc.) 289
Christopher Wiess 182
Alderperson, District 4 (100% reported)
✔︎Bill Smitz 287
Kimberly Roegner 208
Town of Spring Prairie
Town Chairman: (100% reported)
✔︎Tom Bolfert 599
Don Trimberger 293
Town Board Supervisor: (100% reported)
✔︎Lis Friemoth 554
✔︎Lynn Lein 543
Leanne Fredrich 249
Don Trimberger 237
Town Clerk (100% reported)
✔︎Calli Mulligan 514
Maggi Jochem 350
Town of Burlington
Town Board Chairman (100% reported)
✔︎Jeff Lang 826
Matthew Allan Snorek 430
Town Supervisor No. 2 (100% reported)
✔︎Neal Czaplewski 639
Brian Fliss 614
Village of Rochester
Village Trustee (100% reported)
✔︎Gary J. Beck 461
✔︎Nick Ahlers 448
✔︎Doug Webb 431
Russ Kumbier 371
Village of Union Grove
Village President (100% reported)
✔︎Steve Wicklund 463
Mike Aimone (Inc.) 391
Village Trustee No. 1 (100% reported)
✔︎Patrick Brinkman 508
Eugene Faust 229
Village Trustee No. 5 (100% reported)
✔︎Jennifer Ditscheit 606
Kristine Faust 175
Union Grove Union High School District
School Board member (100% reported)
✔︎Jason Sonnenberg 920
Jason Skalecki 843
Waterford Union High School District
School Board member (100% reported)
✔︎Don Engler (Inc.) 1,379
✔︎Dennis G. Purtell (Inc.) 1,367
Patrick W. Goldammer 1,265
