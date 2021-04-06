Local seats round out Spring Election choices

One statewide race, one regional race and several local races are on the ballot for area voters in Tuesday’s Spring Election.

Cities, villages, townships and school districts throughout the area have competition for board and council seats.

Circuit Court judgeships without competition also appear on ballots.

Voters in Burlington will decide races for City Council, Town Chairman and Town Supervisor, and School Board member for the Burlington Area School District.

There are also races for town board seats in the towns of Lyons and Spring Priarie.

The race with the most significance in the Waterford area is for two available seats on the Waterford Union High School. Incumbents Don Engler and Dennis Purtell are challenged by recent Waterford High graduate Patrick Goldammer.

In the Village of Union Grove voters will determine the winner of races for Village Board president and two village trustee seats.

Union Grove area voters will also pick the winner of a race for a seat on the Union Grove Union High School Board featuring Jason Sonnenburg and Jason Skalecki.

All polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Voters who are not registered will have an opportunity to do so at the polls provided they can provide proof of residence.

All absentee ballots – whether mailed or hand-delivered – must be returned to the proper municipality before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters should check with their respective municipal clerks for specific information.

The spring ballot is topped by the statewide race for superintendent of public schools. Candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly are competing for the non-partisan position that oversees the state’s public schools.

Kerr is the former superintendent of the Brown Deer School District and Underly is superintendent of the Pecatonica School District in Western Wisconsin.

The winner will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor who was appointed to the position in 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers after Evers, the previous superintendent of public schools, was elected governor. Stanford Taylor announced early last year that she would not seek a full term.

The other race with area-wide impact is for Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II judge. The competition pits incumbent Jeffrey Davis against and challenger Shelley Grogan.

Davis was appointed by Evers in September of 2019 and is facing his first election. Grogan is a municipal judge for the City of Muskego and a legal assistant to state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley.