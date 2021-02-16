Lone local race is for supervisor post in Town of Burlington

In addition to one local race, Tuesday’s primary election includes a statewide contest for all Wisconsin voters to trim the candidates for state superintendent of public schools.

The lone local primary is for a seat on the Town of Burlington Board of Supervisors.

The supervisory race features newcomers Chad Novasic, Brian Fliss and Neal Czaplewski. The winning candidate will replace incumbent Ric Isaacson, who decided not to seek another term.

There are seven candidates running for the state superintendent post. The top two from the primary will advance to the Spring Election on April 6.

The candidates are:

Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent at the state Department of Public Instruction;

Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac high school science teacher;

Troy Gunderson, Viterbo University professor and former superintendent of the School District of West Salem;

Shandowlyon (Shawn) Hendricks-Williams, former director of Gov. Tony Evers’ Milwaukee office and DPI Education Administrative Director of Teacher Education, Professional Development and Licensing;

Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent of Brown Deer School District;

Steve Krull, principal of Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School;

Jill Underly, superintendent of Pecatonica School District.

The current state superintendent, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not seeking re-election. She was appointed to the post to succeed Tony Evers after he was elected governor in 2018.

Local polling places opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For questions regarding the election, voters should contact their municipal clerk or visit myvote.wi.gov.