But it’s unclear when people 65 and older will be able to get shots

By Southern Lakes Newspapers staff

Wisconsin residents 65 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, about a week after the effort was expanded to include law enforcement personnel.

However, officials with the Central Racine County Health Department, which serves Western Racine County communities, have urged patience because not all who want the vaccine will be immediately able to get it.

“For those ages 65-plus, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65-plus age group, but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week,” the department said in a news release Thursday. “Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

A state advisory group, according to the health department, has identified people eligible to receive the vaccine. For the first month, individuals who provide direct patient care or engage in health care services putting them in contact with patients possibly infected with COVID-19 have been the priority. Long-term care facility residents are also included in the first phase, known as 1A.

Effective Jan. 19, according to state guidelines, law enforcement officials were added to the list of people eligible. That list grows exponentially on Monday with the addition of people older than 65. Both groups are in phase 1B.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“As the head of the largest law enforcement agency in Racine County, I am leading the way to show my trust in the vaccination,” Schmaling said. “I encourage all of my staff and other area law enforcement officers to get vaccinated as they are able to.”

Schmaling, meanwhile, remains hopeful more people have access to the vaccine as it becomes increasingly available to the public.

“I believe this is a crucial step in getting our nation and economy back on track,” he added.

However, it remains unclear as to how and when the larger rollout will be handled to address the county’s over-65 population. County officials said they are monitoring state guidelines regarding vaccine eligibility and availability, and will inform the public as information becomes available.

According to the Health Department, people 65 and older will be contacted by their health care provider to schedule an appointment based on vaccine availability and personal eligibility.

Those who are 65 and older and want vaccine updates, including known vaccination clinics, should click here VACCINE UPDATES to sign up for email information from the county health department.

Officials cautioned, however, that completing the form does not guarantee people will be vaccinated by the health department due to vaccine availability.

In the meantime, Margaret Gesner, CRCHD Health Officer, cautioned the public to stay vigilant because the vaccine likely won’t be available to the general public for several months.

She continued to reiterate health guidelines such as social distancing, wearing a face covering and staying home when sick, to slow COVID-19 transmission.

“With the help of many community partners, we continue to take steps forward in the battle against COVID-19,” said Gesner. “As soon as we receive information from the state regarding Phase 1B, we will let the public know (the) next steps.”