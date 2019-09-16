Hours reduced, general discount offered at Burlington store

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington began liquidating its inventory and reduced store hours last week, according to the family owners.

The store liquidation comes less than two weeks after the owners announced closure of the Burlington store after serving the community for nearly two decades.

“It is with much sadness and regret that we are announcing the closing of the Burlington Richter’s Marketplace,” brothers Norm and Larry Richter, who are second-generation owners, stated in announcement dated Aug. 29.

“The Richter family has been so blessed by and is very grateful for the incredible employees and customers with whom we have worked over the years. Unfortunately, given where we are in our lives and the changing nature of our industry, we were left with no other option but to close our doors.”

While a targeted closure date has not been announced, the store started a storewide discount on Sept. 9, offering 20 percent off of inventory, with some exceptions.

According to a sign inside the store, that discount does not include tobacco products, lottery tickets and gift cards.

Beer, wine and liquor, meanwhile, started at a 10 percent discount.

Since Richter’s is under liquidation, the owners have discontinued some discounts, like in-store coupons and other promotions.

