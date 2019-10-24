Officials, students celebrate middle school groundbreaking

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With heavy machinery parked on the Karcher Middle School football field, hundreds huddled together on a brisk fall day just before sunset as officials ushered in a new era for the Burlington Area School District.

The hundreds who gathered, including some students, showed the power of education as the community broke ground on the new Nettie Karcher Middle School during a ceremony on Oct. 16.

The new Nettie Karcher Middle School, which is targeted for completion by the fall of 2021, comes as the result of a $43.6 million referendum passed by voters last November with $32.7 million going towards the new building.

Representatives of the BASD Board of Education, City of Burlington Common Council, Scherrer Construction Co., Inc. and Plunkett Raysich Architects, and even some students donned hard hats for the ceremonial occasion.

Nick Kent, of Plunkett Raysich Architects, told the crowd he was honored to play a role in the occasion.

“It is truly an honor to be here tonight. It is really exciting to think about what we all can do to affect the generations that are to come,” he said. “Of course, as architects, we just get to draw things on paper.”

Stephen Plank, superintendent of BASD, extended thanks to the Karcher Middle School community and the Board of Education for making the groundbreaking a reality.

He said he sees the future Karcher Middle School as more than just a building, noting it will also serve the community, which believes in quality education.

“The pride extends beyond the bricks and mortar, it symbolizes a community who believes in the power of education,” he said.

Demolition begins

Construction at the site began on Monday, with demolition of the press box, and excavators digging into the school’s existing athletic field embankment.

The main entrance to the new school will be from Wainwright Avenue on the second level.

Once construction is complete, the district will move forward with its new grade configuration plan, which was part of the referendum package approved by voters.

All plans related to the referendum are forecasted for completion by the 2021-22 school year.

