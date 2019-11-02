‘Nanobrewery’ developer taps historic spot in Burlington

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Bernard Petersen has always had a fondness for home brewing and wanted to share his love of craft beer with the Burlington community while doing his part to help revitalize the Chestnut Street loop.

Petersen, co-owner of MPC Property Management with wife, Michelle, decided to convey their passion for brewing through Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery at 109 E. Chestnut with a targeted spring opening.

“I have been home brewing for about 10 years, so I have always had a love for beer,” he said. “One of the things my family enjoys is going to different breweries, that is where we came up with the idea.”

Petersen, meanwhile, said the idea involves moving items from the historic building MPC previously used as office space into a structure across the street, therefore, creating an opening for the future brewery.

Plans for the brewery include housing equipment in the 800-square-foot basement as well as a taproom on the 1,000-square-foot main floor.

“It is considered a nano brewery, so (it’s) anything under three barrels per batch. That is going to be in the basement, the equipment is already set up, we are just finishing the plumbing and electric down there,” Petersen said.

While Petersen purchased stainless steel equipment from Milwaukee-based Spike Brewing, he looks to use only local ingredients for some batches, he said.

On the main floor, Petersen envisions a family-friendly atmosphere consisting of a taproom, activities for children and even some snacks.

The taproom, he said, will offer up to 10 different beers for visitors with seasonal rotations.

“It will be a family-friendly environment, so a lot of board games, there will be snack type food, like pretzels, cheese and sausage platters,” he said, adding plans to brew sodas are in the mix.

To read the entire story see the Oct. 31 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.