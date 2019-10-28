A 35-year-old Burlington man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the Town of Lyons Friday evening.

Jason Kuharske died at an area trauma center after being transported from the crash scene by Flight for Life helicopter, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Kuharski was driving east on Highway 36 when the 2020 Jeep Gladiator he was driving crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Escape driven by Holly Hintz, of Burlington, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kuharske’s Jeep went down an embankment and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on the east side of the Highway 11 bypass, investigators report.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Hintz and her two passengers, both 11, were not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Any additional information will be included in the Oct. 31 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.