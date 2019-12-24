Construction eyed for 2020 once final approval is given

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Racine County’s plan to replace the aging beach house at Einer Fischer Park came closer to fruition Dec. 16 when the county’s Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee awarded a conditional use permit.

Julie Anderson, Racine County Director of Public Works and Developmental Services, said on Tuesday the next step for the proposed structure is a review by the Racine County Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee on Jan. 9.

The Town of Burlington Planning Commission also expects to review the proposal, she added.

Anderson said the new structure has drawn positive feedback from county officials and will be a significant improvement from the current beach house.

“The initial feedback for the new building has been very positive,” she said in an email. “The old building is beyond is useful life and the new building will have additional restroom facilities to help accommodate the large crowds that gather at the very popular Racine County Einer Fischer Park at Brown’s Lake each year.”

Racine County picked Rudie/Frank Architecture as the lead architect of the project while Nielsen, Madsen and Barber will oversee the engineering, according to Anderson.

Architect Ryan Rudie, of Rudie/Frank Architecture, explained his vision in a letter addressed to county officials.

“The Racine County Parks department intends on razing the existing beach house building at Fischer Park and replacing it with a new structure in the same location and orientation,” he states.

“The new building will house men’s and women’s toilet dressing rooms (no showers), a concession stand, and an office for lifeguards and first aid.”

The county plans to hire a contractor to demolish the former building, which could happen in the winter once all permits have been secured, according to Anderson.

Rudie, meanwhile, indicates in his letter the new structure’s footprint measures 3,400-square-feet, with 2,600-square-feet serving as the interior.

“The covered patio adds another 763-square-feet,” he states.

The beach-facing side of the building will have the paved patio covered by a roof with a concession stand offering pre-packaged snacks for visitors.

“The exterior of the building is of masonry construction consisting of split-face concrete block around the base of the building and face brick above,” Rudie wrote. “The roof is metal standing sears, pitched in a residential style with gable ends that have a pre-finished fiber-cement shake shingle accent.”

Anderson said the building cost is estimated at $650,000 and will be financed through the county capitol project fund in the 2020 budget.

Racine County targets a mid- to late-summer completion of the project.

“It will be a low profile block building. It will have a covered canopy area with outdoor seating,” she said.