Planning and Zoning Commission tables proposal for store

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Plans for a Dollar General store in the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington have been put on hold after the Planning and Zoning Commission tabled all items related to the proposal at a Sept. 12 meeting.

Dollar General, which looks to build a 9,100-square-foot store, has targeted a 6.7-acre parcel zoned R-4 residential sewered just north of Hunny Tree minimart along McHenry Street.

Under the proposal, Dollar General seeks a land use plan waiver, rezone request to B-1 commercial and a conditional use permit, which drew some opposition from residents attending the meeting.

Town engineering consultant Tim Lynch, of Lynch and Associates, recommended approval of some items related to the proposal, according to a memorandum to the Burlington Town Board.

“The proposed Dollar General (is) directly north of the Hunny Tree mini mart and would offer a new retail option for the residents of the Bohners Lake area,” he wrote. “This is likely the best use for this parcel of land abutting the county highway.”

Lynch, however, recommended tabling the conditional use permit because the preliminary site plan does not contain a full engineering design as well as meeting concerns related to lighting, erosion control, grading and storm water management.

