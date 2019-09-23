By Jason Arndt

Editor

Russ Egan believes he is ready to take the next step as Burlington Town Supervisor No. 3.

Egan, a former Planning and Zoning Commissioner, was appointed at an Aug. 15 Town Board meeting to fill the seat left open since the June 22 death of Barbara Ruud.

The appointment, which came with encouragement from Planning and Zoning Commissioner Phil Peterson, came on a motion by Town Supervisor Jeff Lang.

“I am looking forward to serving the community in a way that helps everybody,” said Egan, who lost a tightly contested race to Ruud in the April 2018 election.

“Barb and I weren’t that far apart, I lost to her by 19 votes, and I fully intend to take out papers in the next election and will run again.”

The two vied for the seat after incumbent Joan Boehm opted not to seek re-election.

Egan looks to continue that Town of Burlington’s track record of staying fiscally sound.

The town employs a pay-as-you-go method in regards to the budget, does not carry any debt.

“I look to keep the town fiscally sound. We have no debt (and) I would like to keep it that way. The board has done a very good job of that,” he said. “We run a very tight ship and it keeps our taxes down that taxpayers can appreciate.”

Egan, meanwhile, said his first meeting as Burlington Town Supervisor last week is precisely how he envisioned it.

Egan, who has regularly attended town meetings, indicates the new post comes with new challenges.

“Sitting up there as a town supervisor, there is a lot more information to look at, and for me, that is exactly what I thought it was going to be and (I am) up to the challenge,” he said.