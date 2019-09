The sunset over Burlington’s Echo Lake on Sept. 6 was nothing short of spectacular. The fiery orange sky was reflected in the still water, creating a “visual echo” on the appropriately named lake. The scene prompted a U-turn and impromptu photoshoot employing a Google Pixel 3a phone camera with night sight filter. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

