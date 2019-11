A team from the City of Burlington Fire Department competes in the coffin races Oct. 26 as part of the Spooky City events on Pine Street in downtown Burlington. The coffin races were new to the lineup of Halloween-themed activities at the 30th annual Spooky City. See additional photos from this year’s event in the Oct. 31 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Sophia Branen)

