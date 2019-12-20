Fettes is one of 28 accused in Illinois crackdown

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Former Burlington Town Board member Tyson Fettes had his status hearing on charges he solicited prostitutes in Rockford, Illinois, continued at a Dec. 13 appearance before judge Joseph McGraw of Winnebago County’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

Fettes, according to online court records, is next scheduled to appear at a March 4 status conference.

Phone calls to his attorney Elder Granger II were not returned prior to deadline for this story.

Fettes, 34, one of 28 indicted in a Rockford prostitution crackdown, previously pleaded not guilty to the charges at an Aug. 28 initial appearance.

He is charged with four counts of patronizing a prostitute, a Class 4 felony, and two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a sexual act. Fettes served as Town of Burlington Supervisor until he resigned in September.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Burlington Town Board, Fettes thanked his former colleagues for their support, but noted he did not want to hinder municipal business.

“In the end, I am confident I won’t be convicted of the charges against me,” he wrote. “However, I do not want to be a distraction to the board and the good work they are doing for the community. Therefore, I am resigning my position effective immediately.”

His resignation marked an end to his time as a public official.

Fettes was also the former Racine County Register of Deeds. He resigned that post April 26 and began working as a vice president at Community State Bank days later.

