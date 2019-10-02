Wisconsin is home to some of the coolest products of all time – from Harley Davidson motorcycles to the original light (make that, Lite) beer.

So could the specialty vehicles made by LDV in Burlington earn that lofty status?

The local maker of custom vehicles, such as mobile police command centers, bloodmobiles and bookmobiles, is in the final four of a statewide contest to have their product named “The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

Find out how LDV advanced in the contest and how you can vote to put the company over the top in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The story on LDV is among the front-page articles in this week’s Standard Press. Here’s a look at some of the other stories:

GRAVEL PIT ISSUE LINGERS: A proposed gravel pit in the Town of Spring Prairie remains a lingering issue as Asphalt Contractors, Inc. President Robert Kordus continues to update plans. The town’s chairman anticipates the matter coming up for consideration on Oct. 24.

