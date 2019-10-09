To an outsider, merging Burlington’s Catholic grade schools makes sense. However, that doesn’t mean the process was without hurdles.

Foremost is the fact that St. Mary Grade School and St. Charles Grade School each had a long history that is tied together with a strong rope of school pride.

The challenge for the new Burlington Catholic School is how to sufficiently honor those rich histories and move forward in a direction that will improve and secure Catholic education for the future.

The story on the first month of classes at the merged school is among the front-page stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

KARCHER GROUNDBREAKING : With fall temperatures and related weather issues fast approaching, the Burlington Area School District gave its official stamp of approval to start construction on the new incarnation of Nettie Karcher Middle School Monday night.

MUCH ADO ABOUT GARBAGE: City of Burlington officials began discussions about whether to remain with John's Disposal, or seek another contractor, for trash and recyclables collection within the municipality and could decide as early as Nov. 5.

THEFT SUSPECT IN COURT : A former cashier manager at Gooseberries Fresh Market who is accused of stealing nearly $55,000 from the Burlington grocery store appeared in court this week, six months after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

BREWERIES DRIVE BUISNESS : With a new microbrewery planned for Burlington, we look at the positive economic impact breweries have on small towns in a special report in this week's Business Section.

TOPPERS ON THE VERGE: The Catholic Central Hilltoppers put themselves in position to claim a WIAA football playoff spot with a big homecoming victory of Whitefish Bay Dominican.