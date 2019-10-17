After 73 years of selfless community service, the Burlington Rescue Squad took steps in the past week to begin the process of disbanding the all-volunteer service.

The squad succumbed to the increasing pressure of escalating call volume and fewer volunteers able to obtain the training and put in the long on-call hours needed to sufficiently staff the service.

The current proposal is to disband the service by the end of the year at which point the City of Burlington Fire Department will take over.

The Rescue Squad is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BURGLARY INVESTIGATION: Investigators with the City of Burlington Police Department are looking into whether two suspects who broke into a cellular phone business Oct. 12 could have committed the same offense at two Lake Geneva stores on the same day.

TOWN BOARD VACANCY: A vacancy on the Burlington Town Board will remain until voters decide who will fill the seat at an April 2 special election, officials have decided. The winning candidate will replace Tyson Fettes, who resigned last month after being charged with prostitution-related offenses in Illinois.

MUSIC MATTERS: As Burlington's youth music booster organization celebrates 10 years, we look back on many of the programs that have made it successful.

SHOPPING CENTER LINKED EYED: Fox River Plaza shoppers who look to access Kohl's Department Store and Pick n' Save now have to leave the parking lot and travel on Milwaukee Avenue, only to return to another lot a short time later. That could change if the Common Council approves a $14,680 revolving loan fund grant for Fox River Plaza at a Nov. 5 meeting.

HAIL TO THE TOPPERS: Catholic Central High School's football team qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over conference foe Kenosha St. Joseph.