After years of study and multiple failed referendums, the Burlington Area School District broke ground last week on a new school and a new era.

With the start of construction for a new Karcher Middle School, the district set in motion plans that will update and modernize facilities throughout the district and accommodate a new grade configuration for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The pending impact of the new school is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

RICHTER’S CLOSING DATE SET: Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington announced Oct. 30 as the final date of business and continues to liquidate its assets and inventory at the independent grocery store. The family business operated by brothers Norm and Larry Richter, who are second-generation owners, has also further reduced its hours.

Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington announced Oct. 30 as the final date of business and continues to liquidate its assets and inventory at the independent grocery store. The family business operated by brothers Norm and Larry Richter, who are second-generation owners, has also further reduced its hours. SPOOKY CITY AND RIBFEST: The 30th annual Spooky City event is slated for Saturday in downtown Burlington. In addition to trick or treating at area business, participants will have a host of activities to choose from, including coffin races. Like last year, the event will be partnered with the Autumn Rib Festival hosted by the City of Burlington on Saturday.

The 30th annual Spooky City event is slated for Saturday in downtown Burlington. In addition to trick or treating at area business, participants will have a host of activities to choose from, including coffin races. Like last year, the event will be partnered with the Autumn Rib Festival hosted by the City of Burlington on Saturday. REBRANDING THE BIG R: The Burlington Big R store was recently rebranded with its parent company’s new name – Stock+Field. The store, which was Big R’s first in Wisconsin when it opened two years ago, is in the former Kmart building in the Fox River Plaza Shopping Center at 1058 Milwaukee Avenue.

The Burlington Big R store was recently rebranded with its parent company’s new name – Stock+Field. The store, which was Big R’s first in Wisconsin when it opened two years ago, is in the former Kmart building in the Fox River Plaza Shopping Center at 1058 Milwaukee Avenue. COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24 for a Milwaukee man who allegedly drove through a closed construction zone in Burlington, fled from police and hit a car while fleeing. Jeremy K. Staten, 29, was charged Sept. 10 in Racine County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, all as a repeater.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24 for a Milwaukee man who allegedly drove through a closed construction zone in Burlington, fled from police and hit a car while fleeing. Jeremy K. Staten, 29, was charged Sept. 10 in Racine County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, all as a repeater. PLAYOFF BOUND: The Burlington Demons will be at home for a rematch with conference rival Lake Geneva Badger while Catholic Central will be on the road to face Randolph in the opening round of the WIAA football playoffs.

The Burlington Demons will be at home for a rematch with conference rival Lake Geneva Badger while Catholic Central will be on the road to face Randolph in the opening round of the WIAA football playoffs. WHAT ABOUT SELF-CHECKOUT? It seems people either love or hate the self-checkout lanes in area stores. Read more about what is viewed as a triumph of convenience or the death of customer service in our business section.